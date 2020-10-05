Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.99. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 602.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 91.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 92.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

