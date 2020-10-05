Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on WTFC. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.