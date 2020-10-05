WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $85.75 on Friday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

