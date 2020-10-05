Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP (NYSE:XP) to Buy

XP (NYSE:XP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $40.91 on Friday. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of XP by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of XP by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XP by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

