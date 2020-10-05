York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

YORW stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. York Water has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $556.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Equities analysts predict that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in York Water by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in York Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in York Water by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in York Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.