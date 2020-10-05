ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on ZovioInc . from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ZovioInc . from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of ZVO opened at $4.03 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million.

In related news, CAO Steve Burkholder sold 12,962 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $81,919.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Craig sold 42,599 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $260,705.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZovioInc . by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,839,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $51,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ZovioInc . by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZovioInc . during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

