Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) to Buy

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $4.24 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in YRC Worldwide by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

