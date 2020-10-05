Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MacroGenics (MGNX)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX):

  • 10/3/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “
  • 10/1/2020 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 9/21/2020 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/19/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MGNX opened at $24.27 on Monday. MacroGenics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,636. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP to Buy
York Water Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
York Water Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ZovioInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ZovioInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YRC Worldwide to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YRC Worldwide to Buy
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MacroGenics
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MacroGenics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report