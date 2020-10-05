Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.69.

S&P Global stock opened at $362.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,500,000 after buying an additional 114,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

