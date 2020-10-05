FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $32.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

