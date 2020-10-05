Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

