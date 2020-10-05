Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP to Buy
York Water Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
York Water Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ZovioInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ZovioInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YRC Worldwide to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YRC Worldwide to Buy
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MacroGenics
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MacroGenics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report