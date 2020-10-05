FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bouygues SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bouygues in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOUYF. Barclays lowered shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Earnings History and Estimates for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP to Buy
York Water Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
York Water Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ZovioInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ZovioInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YRC Worldwide to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YRC Worldwide to Buy
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MacroGenics
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MacroGenics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report