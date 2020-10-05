FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bouygues SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bouygues in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOUYF. Barclays lowered shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

