Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.26). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

ETON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

ETON stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

