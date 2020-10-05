FY2020 Earnings Estimate for GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Issued By SVB Leerink

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for GENFIT S A/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.39). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GENFIT S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. GENFIT S A/ADR has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $22.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

