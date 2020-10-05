Desjardins Comments on Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

GSS stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

