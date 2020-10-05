Desjardins Comments on Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

GSS stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Earnings History and Estimates for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XP to Buy
York Water Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
York Water Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ZovioInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
ZovioInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YRC Worldwide to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YRC Worldwide to Buy
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MacroGenics
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MacroGenics


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report