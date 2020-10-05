Desjardins Comments on Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.
GSS stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.