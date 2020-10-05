Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for IHS Markit in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

NYSE INFO opened at $78.52 on Monday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 94.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

