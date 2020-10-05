Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PepsiCo, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

Shares of PEP opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.46. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

