Brokers Issue Forecasts for Visa Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Visa stock opened at $201.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.31. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

