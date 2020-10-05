Northcoast Research Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

JACK opened at $83.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

