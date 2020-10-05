Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger acquired 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,980.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,980.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Earnings History and Estimates for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

