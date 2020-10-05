FY2020 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) – Clarus Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE HLS opened at C$14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.39. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.92. The company has a market cap of $447.89 million and a PE ratio of -21.28.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.19 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.60%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.