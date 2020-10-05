FY2020 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Increased by Desjardins

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$118.73 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$5.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.48.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

