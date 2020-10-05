Piper Sandler Weighs in on Exxon Mobil Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

NYSE:XOM opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,920,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,346 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,116,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

