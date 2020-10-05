Piper Sandler Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

