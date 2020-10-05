Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

WABC stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

