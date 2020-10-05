Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BUD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter worth $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 237.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 137.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.