Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

ZG opened at $108.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

