Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Essential Utilities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Motco increased its position in Essential Utilities by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

