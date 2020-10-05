Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Allstate Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE ALL opened at $93.02 on Monday. Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

