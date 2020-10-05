Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Raised by Piper Sandler

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 203,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

