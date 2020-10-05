Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$56.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

RCI.B stock opened at C$53.43 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$46.81 and a 1-year high of C$67.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

