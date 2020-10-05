Scotiabank Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$25.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James set a C$23.50 price target on Interfor and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.73. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$19.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$396.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Interfor will post 1.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

