Scotiabank Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$6.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$4.69 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.66. The company has a market cap of $305.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.65.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$250.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.