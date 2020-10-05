JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.10 ($95.41).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €85.84 ($100.99) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €85.76 ($100.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

