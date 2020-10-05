Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.47 ($34.67).

STM opened at €27.74 ($32.64) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €25.18 and its 200 day moving average is €24.03. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics
Alphabet Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds
Alphabet Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds
Trigon Metals Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.50
Trigon Metals Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.50
Rupert Resources Raised to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity
Rupert Resources Raised to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity
Raymond James Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions a C$2.80 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions a C$2.80 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report