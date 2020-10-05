Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.47 ($34.67).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM opened at €27.74 ($32.64) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €25.18 and its 200 day moving average is €24.03. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.