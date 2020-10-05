Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,455.60 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,012.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,534.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,406.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

