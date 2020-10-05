Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.50

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending neutral on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Trigon Metals’ analysis:

TM stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. Trigon Metals has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.54.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics
Alphabet Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds
Alphabet Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds
Trigon Metals Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.50
Trigon Metals Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.50
Rupert Resources Raised to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity
Rupert Resources Raised to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity
Raymond James Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions a C$2.80 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions a C$2.80 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report