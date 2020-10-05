Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.50

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending neutral on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.



TM stock opened at C$0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. Trigon Metals has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.54.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

