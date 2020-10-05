Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Raised to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.60.
Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a report on Monday, July 20th.
Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.70 million and a P/E ratio of -148.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.
