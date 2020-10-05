Raymond James Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) a C$2.80 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.80 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

CVE CTS opened at C$2.08 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.51.

Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$227.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

