Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €102.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.89 ($108.10).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA DG opened at €73.34 ($86.28) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €77.99 and a 200-day moving average of €77.94. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.