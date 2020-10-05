Biosyent (CVE:RX) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Biosyent (CVE:RX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Biosyent stock opened at C$6.80 on Friday. Biosyent has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 million and a PE ratio of 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biosyent will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biosyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

