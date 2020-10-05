Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $206.19 on Monday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,607.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.55 and its 200 day moving average is $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

