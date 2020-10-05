Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended neutral on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alphabet’s analysis:

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,458.42 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,540.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,409.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,013.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.