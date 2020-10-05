Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.96

Media stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of -1.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Facebook’s score:

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.98.

Shares of FB stock opened at $259.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $759.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,867. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.