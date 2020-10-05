Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Given Media Sentiment Score of 2.20

Media headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiore Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of CVE:F opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiore Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

