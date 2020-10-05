Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news impact score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS BDIC opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

