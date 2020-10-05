Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news sentiment score of 0.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $113.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,959.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.50 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

