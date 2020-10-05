Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OBIIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Obic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Obic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Obic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Obic stock opened at $177.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.30. Obic has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

OBIC Co, Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

