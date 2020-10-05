SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of SRGHY opened at $8.21 on Monday. SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and cosmetics, liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alphabet Earning Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Alphabet Earning Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Facebook Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.96
Facebook Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.96
Fiore Gold Given Media Sentiment Score of 2.20
Fiore Gold Given Media Sentiment Score of 2.20
Blow & Drive Interlock Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds
Blow & Drive Interlock Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds
Amazon.com Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.24
Amazon.com Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.24
Apple Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
Apple Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report