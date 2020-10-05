SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of SRGHY opened at $8.21 on Monday. SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and cosmetics, liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

