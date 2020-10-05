ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Update

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $382.00 on Monday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $389.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.95.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for façade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

